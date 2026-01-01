T-SAT wants to be a partner in TG’s new education policy

Hyderabad: T-SAT Network CEO Bodanapally Venugopal Reddy has requested IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu to consider making T-SAT Network a key partner in the proposed New Education Policy being formulated by the Telangana government.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, the CEO submitted a policy framework and vision document prepared by T-SAT, titled “T-SAT Partnership in the New Education Policy”, to the Minister.

On the occasion, Venugopal Reddy informed the Minister that T-SAT is currently delivering digital educational content across primary, higher, technical, and university-level education. He highlighted that T-SAT’s educational channels host over 39,000 videos, which have garnered more than 140 million views, placing T-SAT at the top position nationally. He further stated that T-SAT reaches nearly 80 percent of students across Telangana through a wide range of educational programs.

Emphasizing the growing dependence of modern education systems on digital platforms, the CEO explained that T-SAT has developed a special future-ready digital education strategy keeping long-term needs in mind. As an example, he cited the recently conducted “Annual Student Competitions–2025”, organized by T-SAT, which successfully involved students, teachers, and the administrative machinery from the village level to the state level.

Responding to the proposal, Minister Sridhar Babu assured that efforts would be made to include T-SAT, which functions under the IT Department, as a stakeholder in the formulation of the New Education Policy. T-SAT Executive Director MD Sadiq was also present during the meeting.