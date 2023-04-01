T-Works, Qualcomm join hands to set up unique multilayer PCB

Hyderabad: Telangana government's initiative and India's largest prototyping centre T-Works and the Qualcomm India Pvt Ltd entered into an agreement on Friday to establish a unique multilayer printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication facility at the T-Works facility in the city.

This upcoming capability will support development for a range of products, including electric vehicles, medical devices, industrial automation products, consumer electronics, and so on. Innovators using T-Works will be able to design, fabricate, assemble and test their electronic products all under one roof. This considerably lowers cost, time and complexity for product innovation. The new facility will enable rapid fabrication of up to 12-layer boards to accelerate electronic product prototyping and development.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said, "We are making Telangana, and indeed India, the preferred manufacturing destination for electronics. Electronics is at the heart of modern technology and the PCB prototyping facility will enable entrepreneurs to build high-tech products, allowing global brands to be launched from India. It is welcome to have Qualcomm partner with us and bring decades of experience and expertise to ensure this facility's success. Corporates' partnering is validation of the vision and direction of T-Works."

Shashi Reddy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm India Private Limited said, "As a leading technology company, we understand the need for such facilities to drive innovation. The company also understands that not everyone will have the same kind of reach and resources that we have. The Telangana government has taken a massive stride in the form of T-Works to democratise access to high-end tools as well as talent. It shows their commitment to making India a leader in product innovation with Hyderabad at its epicentre."