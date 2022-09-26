Take action against MEPMA RPs, AIDWA demands

Karimnagar: All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) district general secretary Koneti Nagarani demanded action against the RPs who were collecting money from the Swashakti Srinidhi Women's Groups in the name of the commission.

She handed over a memorandum to the District Officer of the Rural Poverty Alleviation Organization (MEPMA). On the occasion, she said that in urban and rural villages of Karimnagar district, RPs were charging Rs 1,000 for giving loans to Swashakti groups. RPs were delaying or rejecting loans demanding commission. When the group members approach the banks the bank managers were asking for RPs to come to the bank to give the loan, she complained.

Poor people get group loans to do small jobs and educate their children asking them to give commissions was not good. RPs who were robbing them should be punished, Nagarani demanded.

The district officer promised to take immediate action against the RPs. AIDWA district vice president D Annapurna, leaders Madasi Yamuna, A Rajitha and others were present.