Take action against Mynampally- BRS leaders demand

Hyderabad: Coming in support of the Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the BRS leaders on Tuesday demanded the party's high command to take action against Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao.

Talking to the media at the Assembly premises along with MLC MS Prabhakar and former SATS Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, Government chief whip Bhanu Prasad Rao took exception to the comments of Mynampally against Harish Rao. Condemning the comments, Bhanu Prasad said that Harish Rao was a big leader in BRS. It is no proper to make comments against a leader who was part of the Telangana agitation. Harish Rao is a leader who works with principles. Talking against the party leaders crossing the line is not a good practice. "How can he talk politics in a sacred place like Tirumala. You have to change your attitude. Look at your level before speaking," said Bhanu Prasad.

Government whip MS Prabhakar demanded the MLA to apologise to the minister and also to the entire party. He said that they would lodge a complaint against the MLA with the party's secretary general and urge to take action against Mynampally.