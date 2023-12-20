Take advantage of PM Vishwakarma Yojana: Collector

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy suggested that the eligible people should take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana introduced by the Central government with the objective of providing financial security to the artisans and caste workers. The District Collector reviewed the scheme with the concerned officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the Collector said that the caste workers, artists and artisans belonging to 18 traditional professions like Vishwakarma, Dobhi, Naiyi Brahmin, Potter, Sculptors, Goldsmiths, Vaddera, Mera, Medari, Uppari, Mochi and others will be provided assistance for tools. She said that those who are living on these professions will be provided financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for the purchase of industrial tools (training tool kit) along with certificate, ID card to those who are eligible through the PM Vishwakarma Yojana scheme. Rs 3 lakh enterprise development loan will be given in two installments at 5 percent interest. Every 100 transactions on digital transactions will get an incentive of one rupee per month.

It has been stated that young women and men who have completed 18 years of age can apply through the Common Service Centre by submitting Aadhaar, Ration Card, PAN Card, Mobile Number and Bank details.