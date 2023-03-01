Take steps to prevent road accidents, officials told

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumant directed officials to take strict measures to prevent road accidents in the district. A Road Safety District Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Collector at the Integrated District Office Complex on Tuesday. Representatives of Police, Transport, R&B, Panchayati Raj, National Highways Authority, District Health Department, RTC and Red Cross participated and discussed the steps to be taken to prevent accidents.





Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumant said that due to thousands of vehicles plying from two main national highways in Nizamabad district, accidents often occur. He advised the concerned authorities to take all necessary precautions so that even the driver who is new to this area does not have the chance to cause accidents. The places where accidents are happening should be identified as black spots and the motorists should be alerted.





The Collector said that the causes of that often lead to accidents should be identified. Collector Rajeev Hanumanth directed that police, R&B, Road Transport and other departments should conduct a joint survey and prepare a comprehensive report. He said that each area should be carefully examined. If the causes of accidents such as corner turns, culverts, ups and downs and poor road construction are observed, steps should be taken to correct them immediately. The Collector suggested that signboards should be set up to alert the motorists in areas prone to accidents.





The Collector asked the operators of other private vehicles, including RTC drivers, to ensure that road safety measures are followed. Extensive measures should be taken to create clear awareness about traffic rules. The Collector directed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures to avoid traffic problems and accidents in Nizamabad district headquarters and other towns as well.





He asked to find out if any problems are arising due to dividers and islands. The members of the meeting opined that there is a need to identify suitable places for vehicle parking in the city. Additional Collector Chitramishra, officials of various departments, Red Cross representative Bussa Anjaneulu and others participated in the meeting.



