Take up entrepreneurship to grow financially, Collector RV Karan exhorts youths

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karan said that the business sector is not limited to certain social groups, entrepreneurs who have hard work ethic, passion and seriousness will excel in business.

Speaking at an awareness meeting on the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme organised by the District Industries Centre here on Wednesday, the Collector said that it is not enough to have the hope of succeeding in business, but one should have passion and seriousness to excel as a businessman.

He said that there is no dearth of talent and opportunities in Karimnagar district, and there are many people in Karimnagar district who have invested in the right place and in the right way and achieved their desired goals with the financial assistance provided by the government.

Anyone who thinks properly and invests in the right place can prosper in the business sector, and Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district stands as a proof of that. He said that through the Dalit Bandhu scheme introduced in the Huzurabad constituency, those who were daily labourers and workers until yesterday have developed as businessmen.

A young man who worked as a worker in American Tourister showroom in Hyderabad for a salary of Rs 10, 000 per month, started American Tourister bags shop in Karimnagar along with three Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries of his family achieved financial development by earning Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month.

As a result of the Dalit Bandu scheme, Dalits have achieved economic progress with the establishment of 500 JCBs, 600 harvesters, 2000 cars, 2000 tractors, 1000 grocery stores, 500 photo studios and their own shops in Huzurabad constituency. District Industry Center General Manager Naveen Kumar said that the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme was been launched with the intention of providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth

He said that manufacturing units with an investment of up to Rs 50 lakh and service units with an investment of Rs 20 lakh can be set up through this scheme.

District Industry Centre, General Manager Naveen Kumar, District BC Welfare Officer Rajamanohar, Horticulture Department Officer Srinivas, District Agriculture Department Officer Sridhar, Nehru Yuva Kendra Coordinator Rambabu, and others participated in this programme.