Take up Palle Pragathi works with commitment, officials told

Nagarkurnool: Panchayat Raj Commissioner Dr A Sharath on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to implement with commitment the prestigious Palle Pragathi programme so as to ensure all-round development of villages.

He was speaking after inspecting the Palle Pragathi records and updating of records during a visit to Kotra village in Veldanda mandal. After going round the Palle Prakruti Vanam and nursery, Sharath asked the gram panchayat officials to ensure that the plants are regularly watered.

The PR Commissioner advised the officials to take up avenue plantation under the Haritha Haram programme while stressing that the saplings should be planted in three rows—the first comprising flowering variety, the second fruits and third big trees. District Collector Uday Kumar explained the fifth phase Palle Pragathi works taken up so far. Additional Collector Manu Choudary, DPO Krishna, and other officials were present.