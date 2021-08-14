Talasani inspects Yadadri temple development works

Yadadri: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited Yadadri and examined ongoing revival works of the temple after taking the blessings of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy in Balalayam on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, he said Yadadri temple has been developing on the lines of Tirupati.

He said, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been taking up the works of Yadadri temple and added that large number of people have been visiting Yadadri after witnessing the wonderful sculptures being made under revival works

He exuded confidence that TRS is going to win with a thumping majority in Huzurabad by-election. The State has been witnessing tremendous development for the past seven years, he added.

Dalit Bandhu scheme was started formally in Vasalamarri and it will be implemented in Huzurabad constituency, he informed

TRS have 60 lakh membership and mocked BJP over claiming as representatives of Hindus. He informed, job notifications will be issued for unemployed. Exemplifying GHMC results, he mocked BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on his hopes on Huzurabad by-election result.