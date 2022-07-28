Talasani promises to develop Vijaya Dairy on par with pvt dairies

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the State government is committed to develop the Telangana Vijaya Dairy on par with private dairies in the State.

Addressing a workshop at Rajendranagar here on Wednesday, Talasani said that the dairy sector is providing the highest employment after the agriculture sector in the country and the TRS government has taken numerous measures to improve the income of dairy farmers and is promoting Telangana Vijaya Dairy on all fronts by launching new products.

Stating that the Telangana Vijaya Dairy was neglected in the combined Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has started giving incentives to farmers to improve the productivity of milk in Telangana.

"Free medical facility is being offered to dairy farmers. Similarly, buffalos and cows are being supplied to farmers at subsidy rate. Moreover, the department has launched various programmes for the welfare of farmers to improve the milk production", said the Minister.