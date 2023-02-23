Talasani Srinivas holds high level meeting on stray dogs menace, assures safety of people

Telangana state Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the government will give equal priority to the safety of the people as well as the preservation of life in the city. He held a high-level meeting with the officials of GHMC, Veterinary, Health and other departments at his office in Masab Tank on Thursday on measures to be taken to prevent the menace of stray dogs and monkeys in the city. Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Sri Latha Reddy officials participated in this meeting.

Later, Minister Talasani spoke to the media and stated that necessary measures will be taken to eliminate the problems people are facing due to stray dogs. He said that it is sad that a four-year-old boy died after being injured in a dog attack in Amberpet recently. He said that a month-long special drive has been ordered to sterilize dogs in the city. He said that special attention should be given to slums and colonies.

Directing officials to identify the areas where there are many dogs and move them to the care centers set up under HMDA and provide them with food and drinking water. He said that new care centers will also be set up in the required areas. He claimed that the number of dogs is increasing due to dumping of meat waste on the roads and revealed that a special drive will be organized at the meat shops from tomorrow. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

The people of the city were advised that they can complain to the GHMC toll free number to solve the problem of monkeys and dogs. He said that a special app is also being created and clarified that the dead animals should be cremated in the designated areas.

Municipal Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Animal Husbandry Department Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner Health Shruti Ojha, Animal Husbandry Director Ramchander, Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Zonal Commissioners participated.