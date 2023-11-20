Talasani Srinivas Yadav calls for huge turnout for KCR's meeting

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that on 25th of this month, a huge public meeting will be organised under the auspices of the BRS party at the parade ground. On Monday, they supervised the arrangements for the meeting at the parade ground. Later, the Minister said that Chief Minister Shri Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the open meeting as the chief guest. He said that representatives of all the constituencies of the city, former representatives, party leaders and fans will come to this meeting. He said that arrangements are being made for parking in 24 areas.

He said that in the nine and a half years since Telangana state was formed, many development and welfare programs have been undertaken and we have set an example for the country. He said that the city of Hyderabad was made one of the major cities of the country. He said that lands of thousands of people in the city have been regularized under GO 58 and 59. About 70,000 people who do not have their own house have been given double bedroom houses free of charge, he said. He made it clear that KCR will come back to power for the third time with the development and welfare programs he has done.

He criticized the leaders of the Congress and BJP parties for coming from Delhi and trying to mislead people with false propaganda and unworkable promises. He said that the Congress party which has been in power for 40 years has not conducted any development and welfare programs and now it is ridiculous to ask for another chance. He said that as soon as the BRS government comes back, they will give cooking gas cylinders for 400 rupees and small rice will be distributed through ration.

The Minister was accompanied by MLCs Prabhakar, Boggarapu Dayanand, MLA Mutha Gopal, Chairman of Beverages Corporation Gajjela Nagesh, Cantonment, Nampally Constituency MLA candidates Lasya Nandita, Anand Goud, former Cantonment Board Vice President Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy, leaders MN Srinivas, Gurram Pawan Kumar Goud and others.