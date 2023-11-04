Live
Talasani Srinivas Yadav campaigns door-to-door in Maisamma Nagar, asks not believe opposition
Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted a house-to-house campaign in several areas and received a warm welcome from the people.
Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted a house-to-house campaign in several areas and received a warm welcome from the people. Stating that he had resolved the problems of the Banda Maisamma Nagar colony, Talasani Srinivas Yadav sought the support of denizens.
He said that the government has taken various steps to improve the living conditions in the area, including the construction of double bedroom houses, installation of CC cameras, and establishment of a community hall and Basti Davakhana and asserted that the funds have been released for the repair of JNNURM houses.
Talasani said that the government has also distributed one lakh double bedroom houses to the homeless poor and plans to build another lakh houses. He assured the people of continued support and promised to provide benefits such as subsidized rice and free medical services and provide gas cylinder for Rs. 400. The Sanathnagar MLA lashed out at opposition for their false promises to the people and asked people not the believe them.
