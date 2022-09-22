Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates Vijaya Ice Cream parlours at NTR park

Telangana State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Vijaya Dairy will be taken to the number one position in the country. He spoke after inaugurating the newly established Vijaya Ice Cream Parlour at NTR Park and Lumbini Park in the city.



He said that Vijaya Dairy, which is in losses, was running on the path of profits after the formation of Telangana state and opined that it will jump with a turnover of Rs.750 crores. "In the past, Vijaya Dairy products were not available to everyone," minister said adding that the government is going ahead with the goal of allocating 1000 outlets.

He said that the government is providing employment opportunities to thousands of unemployed youth with Vijaya Diary and recalled that the price of milk collection has been increased by 5 rupees per litre. He said all the dairy products are available at Vijaya Dairy.

The minister said that the government is making dairy products available by competing with the market. Boinipally Vinod Kumar, Vice President of Planning Commission and others were present in the program.