  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Tandur-Parbani Express extended till Raichur: Kishan Reddy

Tandur-Parbani Express extended till Raichur: Kishan Reddy
x
Highlights

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Centre is furthering rail connectivity in Telangana as part of improving the rail infrastructure in the State.

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Centre is furthering rail connectivity in Telangana as part of improving the rail infrastructure in the State.

Taking to Twitter, he posted that "For convenience of rail passengers from Hyderabad, Tandur & Nanded, the train route of Tandur Parbhani Express has been extended till Raichur. This will facilitate easy inter-state rail travel besides boosting trade," he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X