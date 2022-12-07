Tandur-Parbani Express extended till Raichur: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Centre is furthering rail connectivity in Telangana as part of improving the rail infrastructure in the State.

Taking to Twitter, he posted that "For convenience of rail passengers from Hyderabad, Tandur & Nanded, the train route of Tandur Parbhani Express has been extended till Raichur. This will facilitate easy inter-state rail travel besides boosting trade," he added.