Taraka Ratna's mortal remains reaches his residence in Mokila

RANGAREDDY: The mortal remains of Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was brought to his residence in Mokila of Rangareddy district on Sunday morning. Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday, after suffering a heart attack last month while taking part in the Yuvagalam Padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. According to the reports, Taraka Ratna's funeral will be held on Monday. His mortal remains will be kept at the film chamber's office at Filmnagar on Monday for visitors and fans. The last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad on Monday at 5 PM. Several celebrities and political leaders have reached Taraka Ratna's residence in Mokila to pay homage.

Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari, Nandamuri Balakrishna, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Nandamuri Brahamani, YSRCP Rajya Sabha Member Vijay Sai Reddy, Actors NTR, Kalyan Ram, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Actor Murali Mohan, YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani, TDP former Minister Paritala Sunitha, Andhra Pradesh TDP youth leader Paritala Sriram and Comedian Ali were among the prominent people who paid homage to Taraka Ratna. The death of Nandamuri Tarakaratna shocked Tollywood and the entire film fraternity. All Nandamuri fans are deeply saddened, and they said that his birthday is to be celebrated in three days, on 22 February. However, Taraka Ratna's family members, fans, and Mokila villagers were deeply saddened by his sudden demise.