Tardy pace of SCB-GHMC merger process throws leaders into a tizzy

Hyderabad: The procedure of merging the civilian areas of Secunderabad Cantonment with GHMC is moving at a snail's pace, creating confusion and misconceptions and triggering anti-merger factions among civil society and local leaders.

After the announcement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the excision of civilian areas from the limits of Secunderabad Cantonment and integrating them into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in June, nothing proceeded further and the final report is yet to be released regarding how much land will be handed over to GHMC.This is creating much confusion, and anti-merger slogansincluding‘Save Cantonment’ have been echoing on social media platforms.

According to the sources, a few local leaders are holding meetings in several residential areas and manipulating locals and also highlighting the disadvantages of the merger.“Secunderabad Cantonment has a rich history and is known for its huge lung space in Hyderabad.Once the civilian areas are merged with GHMC, the Cantonment locals will face heavy urbanisation leading to traffic congestion. If high-rise buildings are constructed, then security issues will be a main concern and also if the construction is very near to an army establishment, then NOC will be required.Also under the Cantonment limits, thereare a lot of open plots and if they are commercialised, Cantonment will turn into a concrete jungle,” they say. The recently nominated member of the SCB, J Ramakrishna also highlighted about the disadvantages of the merger.

Sanki Ravinder Babu, general secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch, an organisation that has been fighting for merger for a decade, said the merging of Cantonment civil areas in GHMC will bring development, self-respect and amenities to the citizens. “Unfortunately, some anti-merger leaders are opposing the merger with selfish motives and are deceiving the people. This has created confusion and is taking place because of the merger proceeding at a slow pace,” he said.

Rajesham, president of Vimannagar Colony, Secunderabad Cantonment, said, “Due to selfish motives, a few locals have raised anti-merger slogans.Almost all the civilians residing in Secunderabad Cantonment are looking forward to the merger.

The locals have been suffering from lack of civic amenities including proper water supply, good roads and also various restrictionsare imposed as compared to GHMC.

The merger is the only solution for the growth of the Secunderabad Cantonment limits in all spheres and it will be better if concerned officials take up the merger on a fast track”.A similar opinion was voiced by P Balaswamy, a resident of Ward 3, Secunderabad Cantonment.