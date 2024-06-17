Live
Task Force raids belt shops, seizes liquor
Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force conducted a raid on the belt shops across various police jurisdictions in the Hyderabad Commissionerate. The police apprehended seven persons and seized 96.5 litres (242 IMFL bottles) from their possession.
Raids were carried out within the jurisdiction of Kulsumpura, Chatrinaka, Musheerabad, and Kachiguda police stations, resulting in the registration of four cases under the Excise Act at Kulsumpura, Chatrinaka, and Kachiguda police stations.
The accused were identified as Vineeth Singh (21), Kuradi Sachin (24), Durgam Chandrashekar (18), A Ravi Kumar (28), and Ratnala Raja Rao (28). The police seized 96.5 litres of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in 242 bottles, worth Rs 1,12,000, from their possession.
According to the police, the accused admitted to purchasing liquor from local shops and illegally selling it at higher prices during the night to make illicit profits. The accused persons have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further action as per the law.
The city police issued a stern warning against involvement in illegal activities and said that further raids will be continued to bust illegal activities.