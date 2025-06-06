TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Launched in Ramnagar to Screen High-Risk Groups Across the District

Gadwal: Under the leadership of District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Siddappa, the “TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” (TB-Free India Campaign) was launched today at the Ramnagar Urban Primary Health Center.

The primary objective of the program is to identify and test individuals showing symptoms of tuberculosis (TB), particularly targeting high-risk groups. These include diabetic patients, individuals with high blood pressure, people above the age of 60, current TB patients, those with a past history of TB, and their family members.

As part of today’s screening, chest X-rays were conducted for 12 individuals, and sputum tests were carried out for 30 people.

This campaign is being implemented across the entire district.

Key officials who participated in the program include TB Program Officer Dr. Raju, Dr. Madhurya, Dr. Priyanka, Deputy DMO Madhusudhan Reddy, along with local health staff.

The health department emphasized that early detection and treatment are vital to achieving a TB-free society and encouraged people from all high-risk categories to get tested.