Teach a befitting lesson to Dharani critics: KCR

Gadwal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who showered many sops on the district, called upon the people to teach a befitting lesson to the ‘brokers’ who want to abolish Dharani portal which had brought a great change and made the life of the people easy. “People are now able to get their land registered without paying bribe. This the Opposition is not able to digest,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Gadwal on Monday, KCR said he was happy to see Palamuru which had now turned into fertile land with greenery all around. Before 2014, it was a desert like place and people used to migrate in search of work. “Now a turnaround had happened and this gives me immense pleasure,” he said.

Thanking the people for such a great response braving the scorching sun, KCR announced sops, including a special grant of Rs 50 crore for the Gadwal Municipality and Rs 25 crore each for three other municipalities in the district. He also announced Rs 10 lakh each for 255 Gram Panchayats, Rs 15 lakh for each of the 12 mandals in the district. The CM recalled how achieving Telangana and bringing up administrative reforms had helped the erstwhile Mahbubnagar town. Palamuru is now divided into five districts and each district has a medical college. He said his government had introduced schemes from cradle to the last rites of a person as the state government is committed for welfare of all sections.

He said he was also happy to see how children belonging to BCs, tribals and Dalits who are studying in 1001 residential schools have been getting quality education and are able to find seats in reputed higher education institutions.

He recalled how Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project and other irrigation projects had changed the life of people. He also listed out all the welfare schemes introduced by the government in the last nine years.



KCR said the people should compare how the new state was enjoying 24-hour power supply while neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was witnessing power crisis. Before the bifurcation, they predicted that if Telangana state was formed it will have to face power cuts.

The CM had special praise for the two ministers stating that both V Srinivas Goud and S Niranjan Reddy were active participants in the agitation for the separate state. Srinivas Goud did not care for his job. These leaders had played a key role in resolving the problems of the district, he said.