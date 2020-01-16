Teach TRS a lesson by defeating it in civic polls: BJP

Sircilla: People must teach a fitting lesson to the TRS, which is adopting anti-people policies in the State, appealed BJP State executive member Lingampalli Shankar.



He participated in the election campaign of BJP candidate Bhaskar, who was contesting from 38th ward in Sircilla Municipality on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving hard to give the people of the country a secure and safe place and pleasant society so that they can live in peace and harmony. The Central government also introduced several welfare schemes for all sections of people living across the country, he added.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son and Sircilla MLA and IT Minister KT Rama Rao are least bothered about the people and their issues. They are only focusing on the welfare of their family members. Family rule is going on in the Telangana State. Fearing the BJP, the TRS is conducting municipal elections ahead of its schedule," Shankar pointed out.

The ruling TRS did not fulfilled any if its poll promises that were made before going to elections in 2014 and in 2018. The TRS government had not distributed three acres of land for Dalits till date and did not allotted double bedroom to shelterless poor families and not even provided one lakh job opportunities to the unemployed youth, he alleged.

People must understand what is going on and how they are being cheated by the TRS and must teach the party a fitting lesson by defeating them in the coming up municipal elections, the BJP leader appealed.