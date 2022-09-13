Teachers bid to storm Assembly, demand to review GO 317

Hyderabad: Demanding the review of GO no 317, government teachers on Monday attempted to storm the State legislative Assembly, urging the State government to give posts on the basis of nativity and not seniority. They stated that the entire families are dividing on account of the GO No 317. At this juncture, the police intervened and arrested the agitating government teachers, who bemoaned that they were being illegally arrested when they were trying to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to explain their tales of woe due to the GO no 317 and added that injustice was being rendered to them in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Village Revenue Assistants (VROs) attempted to storm the Ministers' Quarters at Banjara Hills but the police resisted their attempts to gatecrash which caused the VROs and the police personnel to engage in heated arguments. They demanded CM KCR to fulfil the promises made to the VROs and also demanded the State government to immediately revise their pay scales upward, while adding that 36 distressed VROs committed suicide under enormous mental pressure.

The police shifted the arrested VROs to police station and announced an alert after the VROs and Teachers' unions gave a call for storming the Assembly while also imposing a ban order under Section 144 CrPC to tighten the bandobust.