Tech-driven, multi-modal warfare the new reality: Lt Gen Varshney

Hyderabad: Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, Commandant, MCEME & Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, emphasised that disruptive technologies are reshaping warfare into a multi-domain, multi-modal, and increasingly non-kinetic construct.

He stressed that precision, speed and technological disruption will define future conflicts, with success hinging on effective exploitation of data and integrated cognitive–physical capabilities.

He addressed the Military College of Electronics & Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, during the successful organisation of a two-day seminar on Robotics, Autonomous Drone Systems & Additive Manufacturing from February 27 to 28 under the aegis of HQ Army Training Command.

The event brought together the Armed Forces, industry leaders, academia, and policymakers to deliberate on building indigenous, future-ready war fighting and sustainment capabilities for emerging operational challenges in a technology-driven battle space. The seminar revolved around four core themes: Robotics & Autonomous Systems – Tools Transforming the Battle space of the 21st Century; Technology Substacks for Autonomous Systems; Defence & Industrial Readiness for Robotics, Autonomous Systems & Cyber Physical Systems; and Additive Manufacturing as an Enabler for Robotics & Autonomous Systems. Discussions highlighted the operational, technological, and industrial dimensions of autonomy, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing in future multi-domain operations.

Delivering the keynote, Lt Gen Rajiv Kumar Sahni, Director General EME & Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME, underscored the importance of strengthening operational preparedness and strategic deterrence through multi-domain operations, multi-sensor data fusion, and mission-oriented architectures. He highlighted the need for interoperability, cyber resilience, human oversight, and a whole-of-nation approach aligned with Make in India for the World.

The seminar featured distinguished speakers including Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Retd), Lt Gen Ajay Kumar (DG Infantry), Air Marshal SP Dharkar (Retd), and Rear Admiral Prashant Handu, who addressed autonomous operations across land, air, and maritime domains. Technology sessions by Prof P Rajalakshmi (IIT Hyderabad), Dr Spandan Roy (IIIT Hyderabad), and Dhirendra N Pandey (BEL) focused on autonomous architectures, resilient cyber-physical systems, and counter-RAS capabilities. Industrial readiness discussions led by Lt Gen TSA Narayanan (Retd), Col Jayaram (Retd), Prudhvi Raja Pakalapati, and Vinayak Godse emphasised indigenous development, resilient supply chains, and policy support.

The additive manufacturing session, moderated by Lt Gen NB Singh (Retd), featured experts from academia and industry who explored defence applications and future trends. Concluding the seminar, Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney reiterated that additive manufacturing, AI, and autonomous robotic systems are integrated enablers that will define future battle-ready systems.

He stressed that tomorrow’s battlefield will be characterised by efficiency, speed, and precision-driven lethality, achieved through seamless integration of all three Services into a unified, networked battlespace.