TechnipFMC to set up its global delivery center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that TechnipFMC, a French American Oil will be setting up its software global Delivery Centre and Precision Engineering Manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a investment of over Rs.1,250 crore.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR Tweeted, “Delighted to announce that @TechnipFMC, a French American Oil and Gas giant selects Hyderabad as a key hub for their software Global Delivery Center & Precision Engineering Manufacturing Facility, creating 2,500 jobs in engineering and 1,000 jobs in the manufacturing facility.”

He further added,“The investment of over $150M (Rs. 1,250 Crores) with an export value of $650M (Rs. 5,400 Crores), is a major boost to Hyderabad and a testimony to the city’s potential.”

The TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industry. It delivers fully integrated projects, products and services.