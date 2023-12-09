Technology HEIs will have three-year approval: AICTE

Hyderabad: The Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) falling under the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) from now will have a three-year approval.

According to AICTE new approval process applicable to the block period 2024-27, AICTE said the extension of approval will be granted for three years. However, the HEIs should file annual complaint reports, it said.

The rule of extension of approval for three years applies to all six categories of institutions. Besides, the apex technical higher education regulator said the institutions are incumbent upon adhering to the local, State and Central laws, wherever applicable.

The council can conduct surprise inspections at random and check the fulfilment of the process listed in handbook of approvals. Also if any documents submitted for approvals are found fraudulent, criminal cases would be filed against the director and principals of the institutions, it warned.