Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Teenager goes missing in Hyderabad

Teenager goes missing in Hyderabad
Highlights

A 19-year-old girl has gone missing here at Hyderguda under Rajendranagar police station limits.

A 19-year-old girl has gone missing here at Hyderguda under Rajendranagar police station limits. The woman was identified as Soujanya.

According to police, she is studying degree first year in a private college in Mehdipatnam. The girl's parents told the police that she has gone missing from the house leaving a note.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Chandrababu Naidu and other JAC leaders arrested at Benz Circle8 Jan 2020 3:30 PM GMT

Chandrababu Naidu and other JAC leaders arrested at Benz Circle

We aren
We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India
Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme


Top