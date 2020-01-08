Teenager goes missing in Hyderabad
Highlights
A 19-year-old girl has gone missing here at Hyderguda under Rajendranagar police station limits. The woman was identified as Soujanya.
According to police, she is studying degree first year in a private college in Mehdipatnam. The girl's parents told the police that she has gone missing from the house leaving a note.
Based on their complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.
8 Jan 2020 3:30 PM GMT