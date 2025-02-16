Tehsildar falls victim to digital arrest

Rajapet(Yadadri-Bhongir): Cybercrimes are increasing day by day, sparing no one. From politicians to common people and even lower-level employees, fraudsters are targeting everyone.

An incident recently came to light where an official, who should have been vigilant about cybercrimes, became a victim himself. According to reports, Damodar, the Tehsildar of Rajapet in the Yadadri Bhongir district, was digitally arrested by cybercriminals recently.

On Sunday, February 9, Damodar received a phone call on his personal number from someone claiming to be an ACB official.

The fraudsters accused him of corruption, stating that they had evidence against him and demanded money in exchange for not taking action. They threatened to arrest him if he refused to pay.

Fearing the consequences, the Tehsildar believed their words and transferred a total of Rs 2.8 lakh in multiple transactions, collecting money from his son and his son’s friends. Later, upon realizing that the calls were fake, he and his son approached the LB Nagar Police Station on Monday to lodge a complaint. Based on his complaint, the Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and started an investigation, according to Tehsildar Damodar.

Cybercriminals are resorting to digital arrests, sending fraudulent links to phones, and using the names of ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to threaten and extort money. Now, they have changed their tactics and started targeting government employees. Meanwhile, police and officials are constantly spreading awareness on digital scams and urging people to stay vigilant.