Telangana: 1 dies, 16 hurt after TSRTC bus falls into gorge in Peddapalli

A bus driver of a TSRTC bus died and 16 others injured after the bus fell into gorge here in Manthani of Peddapalli district on Wednesday morning. Of the injured, the condition of three persons is said to be critical.



Going into details, the driver of the TSRTC bus belonging Parakala bus depot is said to have rammed into a car and fell into the valley at Eklaspur in the wee hours of Wednesday. The bus was heading from Bellampalli to Hanamkonda when the incident occurred. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver was identified as Thati Vineeth (22), a native of Kansaipeta.

The police rushed to the spot and took up an investigation. More details are awaited.