Telangana: 10 coronavirus patients go missing from Adilabad RIMS

Telangana: In a shocking incident, 10 coronavirus positive patients undergoing treatment at RIMS in Adilabad have gone missing from the hospital from Saturday night.

The missing of the patient left the healthcare officials worried as the cases would increase if the patient moves in the public places. However, the patients are said to have gone to their homes. Out of the 10 patients, two belong to Indravelli and six others from various areas in the district.

The officials launched efforts to trace the patients and shift them to the hospitals.

In a similar case, a coronavirus patient who had gone missing from a hospital in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district was found dead at the railway station. The patient who was admitted to hospital after testing positive is said to have got scared after two patients in the same ward succumbed to the virus.

He managed to escape from the hospital and reached the railway station. He was found dead by the locals in the next morning who informed the officials. The doctors said that the man suffered from breathlessness and died.