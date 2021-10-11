Telangana: 10 gates of Nagarjuna Sagar project lifted

The officials on Monday lifted 10 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar project due to the heavy inflows following the rains in Telangana. The current inflow of the project is 1,37,239 cusecs while the outflow is 1,26,864 cusecs.



A total of 98,892 cusecs water is released to the downstream that include 80,900 from the crest gates, 8,718 from the left canal and 9,274 from the right canal.



At present, the water level of the project is 589.90 feet of the total water level 590 feet. And the water storage reached 311.7462 tmc as against the total storage capacity of the project 312.0450 tmc.

