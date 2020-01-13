Telangana: 11 including 2 policemen hurt in community clash in Bhainsa

At least eleven people including three policemen were injured after a clash between two communities in Bhainsa on Sunday night.

Muslims and Hindu groups resorted to stone pelting on each other. The clash was intensified after bikes at the spot were set on fire and some houses were also vandalized.

The reason for the sudden clash was said to be the removal of silencers from the bike by a community and the other community opposed it. The argument between the two communities led to the violence break out.

The police had a tough time to bring the situation under control. The police forces from the neighbouring districts were called to control the situation. Meanwhile, section 144 was imposed by the police in the area and the internet services were also suspended temporarily.