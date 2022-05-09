Telangana: 14 spot evaluation camps set up

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has established 14 spot evaluation camps across the State for taking up evaluation of the Inter exams. The evaluation will begin from May 12 and conclude on May 24.

According to TSBIE, in the first spell, Sanskrit paper-I and II answer scripts will be evaluated on May 12 followed by the first spell of English paper I & II, Telugu paper I & II, Hindi paper I & II, Mathematics paper I(A), I(B) & II(A) II(B), and Political Science paper I & II on May 22. In the second spell, answer scripts of physics paper I & II and economics paper I & II will be evaluated on May 26.

Under the third spell, Chemistry paper I & II and Commerce paper I & II answer scripts will be evaluated on May 28. In the fourth spell, History paper I & II, Botany paper I & II and Zoology paper I & II answer scripts will be evaluated on May 31. The board is planning to declare the Inter exam results by June 24.