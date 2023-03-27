Telangana: 15 government degree students fly to UK for study tour

Hyderabad: About fifteen girl students of government run degree colleges were given an opportunity to fly to United Kingdom to take part in the Scholarships for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT), a two-week study tour.



The girls belonging from underprivileged backgrounds has got this chance as part operational alliance agreement between Telangana government and British Council.

Five students from Government Degree Colleges, six from Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges and four from Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges were selected for the tour on merit basis and has left for the UK on Sunday.

As part of the tour, girl students will visit the University of Glasgow, Scotland, for a short-term course on skilling besides they will be visiting research facilities in the university. Students are being accompanied by two faculty members. They thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal for the opportunity.