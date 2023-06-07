Live
Telangana: 150 pilgrims leaves to Jeddah from Hyderabad for Haj Yatra
As many as 150 Haj pilgrims in the first batch from Telangana left to Jeddah from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday in a special flight operated by Vistara Airlines at 10.15 am amidist chanting Talbiayah.
The Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Ali and Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem flagged of the buse carrying the pilgrims at Haj House in Hyderabad.
It is known that 7,000 pilgrims, belonging to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra would depart from Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, the Muslims in large numbers left to Haj on Wednesday from AP in flight SG 5007 from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada in the morning. The flight will reach Jeddah with 170 passengers.
The state government has worked hard for the embarkation point in Vijayawada while officials have arranged Volvo buses to bring pilgrims from all districts to Vijayawada.