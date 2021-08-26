Telangana: 19 DSPs reshuffled in the state, DGP issues orders

The Telangana government on Wednesday transferred Cyberabad CP Sajjanar as RTC MD and replaced him with Stephen Raveendra. In the wake of this, DGP Mahender Reddy on Wednesday night issued orders transferring 19 DSPs across the state. G. Hanumanta Rao, who was waiting at the Cyberabad CP office, was transferred to Kukatpalli Traffic ACP while Traffic ACP A. Chandrasekhar was transferred to Kukatpalli ACP and B. Surender Rao, who was the ACP here shifted to the Cyberabad Special Branch.



A. Karunakar, who was attached to the Intelligence, was transferred as Kagaznagar DSP, and Cyberabad CTC ACB Balakrishna Reddy was transferred to Ibrahimpatnam. The DGP directed V. Yadagiri Reddy working here to report at the Chief Office. Along with them, M. Ramesh, who is working as an attached DSP in SIB, has been transferred to Gajwel and R. Srinivas who is working as an attached DSP in Bhupalpally was transferred to Asifabad. Ratnapuram Prakash who is attached to Karimnagar CP transferred to Jagityal and Venkataramanan working here to the Chief Office.



Hyderabad CCS ACP Saireddy Venkatereddy to Bhuvanagirirl, Vasala Satish attached to ACB DG to Husnabad, ACB DSP R. Satish Kumar was sent as Goshamahal ACP. Uttnur DSP Uday Reddy transferred to Chowtuppal and the DGP directed Sattayya to report to the Chief Office. The DGP issued orders transferring CH Devareddy, who was in waiting, to Siddipet ACP, NC Rangaswamy to Gadwal, Yadagiri working here to the Chief Office and Saidulu attached to Siddipet CP to Medak.