Telangana 1st & 2nd year inter students to have same hall ticket number

Telangana first and second-year students will have one hall ticket number as several students entered the first-year number instead of the second year when applying from EAMCET examination which led to a discrepancy in their ranks.

To avoid confusion, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to provide same hall ticket number for the first and second year, said inter-board secretary Omar Jaleel.

The decision comes after many students entered the first year hall ticket number following which they failed to get the EAMCET rank even after qualifying in the examination. Speaking to media on Friday, Omar Jaleel said that the board appointed a sub-committee to prepare a report on the reduction of syllabus this year and submitted to the government.

He said that the board decided to provide 20 per cent internal marks and is waiting for the government's nod.

Jaleel said that around 1,661 private junior colleges have applied for affiliation for the academic year 2020-21. Of them, 355 colleges were given accreditation, 306 were asked to pay the fee, 354 colleges were asked to get NOC from the fire department.