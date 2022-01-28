Telangana: 2 killed, 12 injured as lorry rams into van in Bhadradri

Three people were killed and 12 others were injured after a lorry rammed into a van here at Tippanapalli of Chundrugonda mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as daily wage labourers.



The accident took place when the victims who were heading to work in the van was hit by a coal-laden lorry while crossing Vijayawada-Jagdalpur road. Passersby alerted the police who inspected the spot and shifted the injured to Kothagudem government hospital for treatment.

In another incident, two GHMC workers were killed after being hit by a car on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Bollaram. The two workers were watering the plants on the road divider when a car hit them.

Papala Naveen (19) from Tadwai village of Nizamabad district and Kantigari Sattaiah (50) from Vaddepalli of Hatnoora mandal in Medak district was dead on the spot. Meanwhile, the person inside the car also sustained serious injuries.