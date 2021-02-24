Telangana: 2.3 kg gold missing after road accident in Ramagundam recovered

Around 2.3 kg of gold has gone missing after the gold merchants who were carrying about Rs 1 crore worth gold died in a car crash in Ramagundam. The accident took place in the wee hours on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in overturned.

Addressing the media, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police CP Satyanarayana said that ambulance driver Gunda Lakshma Reddy and emergency technician Tajauddin concealed the 2.3 kg gold and handed over the remaining gold to the police. The CP said that the gold would be handed over to the families of the deceased when the latter produces the valid documents related to the gold.

The two gold merchants -- Kotha Srinivas Rao (55) and Ram Babu (45) died after the speeding car overturned near Malyalapalli village on Ramangundam Rajiv Rahadari. They were natives of Narasaraopet in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Both the victims were gold traders and used to sell gold jewellery to jewellers in Telangana.

The ambulance staff rushed to the spot from Godavarikhani and handed over the jewellery which they found in the car. However, of the total 5.6 kg gold, 2.3 kg went missing.