Telangana: 240 kg ganja seized in Sangareddy

The Munipalli police on Tuesday seized 240 kg of dry ganja here at Kamkole of Munipalli mandal of Sangareddy district. The police said that ganja was seized while it is being transported from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam.

The police acted on a tip-off and waylaid near the toll plaza of Kamkole while the Tata Bolero was taking 240 kg of ganja. The 240 kg of ganja stored in 40 boxes were seized. The police took driver into custody and launched an investigation.