Telangana: 28 pending challans on Kamareddy collector's vehicle

The state traffic police are not only penalizing the public for violating traffic rules but also the government officials. In the latest, the vehicle of the Kamareddy district collector (TS 16 EE 3366) is found to be violating the traffic rules 28 times.



The penalty was imposed from 2016 to August 20, 2021. A total of Rs 27,580 is to be paid by the district collector for 28 pending challans. Of the total, 24 challans were issued for overspeed of the vehicle.

After the news of collector's vehicle flouting the traffic rules grabbed the headlines, 15 pending challans were paid. At present, there are 13 pending challans of worth Rs 12,100 that is yet to be paid.