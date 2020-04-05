Telangana: 3 coronavirus patients test negative in two days

Three Markaz returnees who were tested positive for coronavirus two days were tested negative on Saturday. On Thursday, the samples of 29 persons who returned to Sangareddy from Markaz were collected and six were tested positive for coronavirus by the Gandhi Hospital doctors.

The six were shifted to MNR hospital in Sangareddy and are later sent to Gandhi Hospital. While the family members of patients were shifted to an isolation ward in Patancheru. On Saturday night, Sangareddy district health official Moziram Rathod said that Gandhi Hospital doctors declared that three people out of the six were tested negative.