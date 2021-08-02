Top
Telangana: 3 go missing in Sri Ram Sagar Project in Nizamabad

  • Three people went missing at SRSP project in Nizamabad
  • The trio failed to identify the depth the water and went missing

Three people went missing here in the Sri Ram Sagar Project here at Nadikuda outskirts of Nandipeta mandal in Nizamabad district. The victims were identified as Rahul (20), Uday (19), Shiva (19).

Going into details, a six-member gang of friends went to the Godvari river for a day trip and ventured into the water to take a bath. However, they failed to identify the water depth and were drowned. Meanwhile, other three who were on the river bank tried to rescue them but in vain. The three went missing.

The police were alerted over the incident who launched rescue measures. Expert swimmers are deployed to trace the missing persons. A case has been registered by the police.

