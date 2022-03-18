Telangana: 3 killed after tractor turns turtle in Yadadri

Three people were killed after the tractor they were in overturned here at Chinnambavi of Sanstan Narayanapuram mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

The incident took place when the tractor driver suffered a cardiac arrest while driving the vehicle. They were returning back after unloading the bricks in Serigudem village. The tractor driver is said to have lost control over the vehicle after the cardiac arrest which resulted in the mishap.

Along with driver, two other workers -- Seetharam and Durga were dead on the spot while three others sustained injuries. All the victims belong to the Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh. They were working as daily wagers in brickkiln factory. The police registered a case and are investigating.