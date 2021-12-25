Telangana: 3 killed in road accident in Adilabad

Three people were killed in road accident that took place near Kummari thanda of Utnoor mandal in Adilabad district on Saturday morning. While the two were dead on the spot another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at RIMS in Adilabad.

It is learned that two bikes in the opposite direction collided head on and the three people fell on the road.

Of the victims, two belong to Thadi Hatnoor of Narnoor mandal and another from Perikaguda. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.