Telangana: 3 teachers test positive for coronavirus 

Vangapally: Soon after a student and an attendant tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday at the Zilla Parishad High School in Talla Rampur village in Nizamabad district, three teachers of ZPHS tested positive in Vangapally village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

A team of doctors conducted swab tests at the ZPHS three days ago and confirmed two among the three teachers as having tested positive for Corona but the report on Saturday revealed that another teacher was also positive.

School authorities stated that all three teachers were home quarantined and the school premises sanitised as per the standard protocols. The news of the teachers testing positive sent shockwaves among the parents who are wary of sending their children to school.

Dr Vamshi Krishna at the local primary health center informed that a special testing camp would be conducted at the ZPHS on Monday.