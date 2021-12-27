Telangana: 3 test positive for Omicron in Sircilla

Three people on Monday tested positive for Omicron, a variant of coronavirus here in Rajanna-Sircilla district. It is already known that a Dubai returnee tested Omicron positive and in the latest his wife, mother and a friend tested positive.



All those who tested positive were shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the health authorities launched a search for the people who came in contact with the patients.

On Sunday, the state health department said that a second case of local transmission of Omicron had been confirmed and the patient was infected by an international traveller. Meanwhile, two individuals who had recently travelled from non-at-risk countries have tested positive for Omicron on Sunday, taking the total tally of Omicron cases in the state to 44. Results for 16 tests are still awaited.