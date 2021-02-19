Telangana: 33 test positive after attending funeral in Karimnagar

Coronavirus in Karimnagar: As many as 33 persons who attended a funeral tested positive for coronavirus in Chegurthi of Karimnagar district. Healthcare officials set up the medical camps in the village to conduct COVID-19 tests.

On Thursday, 16 persons were tested positive while in the tests conducted on Friday, the samples of 17 persons came positive. A search has been launched to identify the persons who came in contact with the infected persons.

The incident was reported in Dursedu village of Chegurthi mandal of Karimnagar district.

According to COVID-19 medical bulletin issued by the Telangana government, 13 positive cases were reported from the Karimnagar district until 8 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, the cases reported across the state were 165.