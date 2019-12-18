Telangana: 35 students fall ill at minority residential school in Kamareddy

As many as 35 students fall ill in minority residential school in Dichpally mandal of Kamareddy district on Wednesday morning. They were shifted to Banswada government hospital and are undergoing treatment.

It is learned that students had the leftover food of Tuesday night as breakfast. They were admitted to the hospital after they suffered from diarrhea and vomitings. At present, the condition of the students is stable.

In the last month, around 65 students of the same school fall sick after eating preserved food. However, they were discharged after two days from the hospital. Their parents requested the officials to take action against the hostel staff and ensure that the students are given fresh food.