Telangana: 5 killed after car turns turtle in Nalgonda

Five people were killed after a car turned turtle here on Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar road near Dairyapuri Thanda of Chinthapalli of Nalgonda district in the wee hours on Friday. All the five travelling in the car were dead on the spot.



The incident occurred when the victims were proceeding towards Mallepalli from Hyderabad. The police said that the car driver had been dozed off following which he lost control over the speeding vehicle and rammed it into a pipeline. The victims, residents of Amberpet are yet to be identified.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.



On Thursday, three people died on the spot after their car rammed into a stationary lorry at Pragnapur of Gajwel mandal in Siddipet district on Thursday morning. The victims are the natives of Tandur in Mancherial district.



Tandur sarpanch Kondur Anjibabu is also said to have died in the accident. The two other victims were identified as Yedidineni Ganesh and Angala Sai Krishna.

