Telangana: 633 corona positive cases reported from Nalgonda

As many as 633 coronavirus positive cases and seven deaths were reported from the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Of the total, Nalgonda reported 144 cases, 300 from Suryapet, 189 from Yadadri Bhongir.

The second wave of coronavirus is being spread rapidly in the erstwhile Nalgonda leaving the people in panic. It is worth mentioning here that a by-election was held for Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency on Saturday which further triggered the rise in the cases.

The district has seen a sharp rise in the cases from last week and the intensity is likely to intensify further due to the by-election during which the people flouted social-distancing norms and participated in the campaign.